Marvin L. JohnsonJuly 26, 1927 – June 8, 2019
Marvin L. Johnson died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Shalimar Gardens. He was born in Fremont on July 26, 1927, and attended public school in Inglewood. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in post WWII Japan. He married Katherine Holm in 1947; she died July 28, 2004. Marvin worked at the Fremont Creamery, the railroad and then Hormel Foods shortly after it opened until his retirement. Marvin loved gardening and sold his produce at the Fremont Farmers Market. Marvin Johnson married Thelma Peacock in 2007.
He is survived by his wife; three sons, Dale Johnson (Jan), David Johnson (Sandra), and Michael Johnson (Marion) of Fremont; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred Johnson of Fremont; and two sisters, Anna Mae Soderling of Fremont and Ruth Yeoman of Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded by a daughter, Debra Johnson Rhea; a son, Danny; and three sisters.
The service will be Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Chaplin Charles Stark officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
