June 24, 1938 – December 25, 2022

Marvin Lee Winkelman loved Christmas. So it was only fitting that he passed into his Lord’s loving arms on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 84. Formerly of North Bend, Nebraska, Marvin was at Pathfinder Place in Fremont where he had resided the last 4 ½ years.

Marvin was born on June 24, 1938, in North Bend, the son of Clarence and Libbie (Sic) Winkelman. He grew up in North Bend and, following graduation in 1955, he served in the U.S. Army from April 11, 1958, to April 9, 1960, and continued to serve in the Reserve until April 10, 1964.

In December 1962, Marvin married Donna Wiebold. They had three children: Rhonda, Jim and Tracy. The couple later divorced. Marvin married Janice (Kratky) Albert on Feb. 13, 1976, in Zapata, TX.

Marvin was employed by Coen Engineering as a surveyor and was Dodge County Surveyor from 1999 to 2015. Several children and grandchildren worked by his side over the years surveying. He loved woodworking in his garage, building toys for birthdays and Christmas, and making special wedding gifts. He liked playing cards, word puzzles and Sudoku. Marvin was an outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting; feeding his squirrels and gardening. He truly enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren.

Marvin was a member of the North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Prague American Legion, Post 254.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda (Dave) Wichman of Dakota City, Jim Winkelman of Omaha, Tracy (Scott) Lambley of Benkelman, Pat (Debra) Albert of Omaha, Scott (Monica) Albert of North Bend, Cheryl Albert of Fremont, Pam (Mike) Swanson of Malmo, and Jenny (Steve) Dickey of Denton, Texas; daughter-in-law, Denise Albert of Omaha; brother, William (Sue) Winkelman; 27 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; brother, Cleon Winkelman, stepson, Michael Albert; and grandson, James Albert.

His funeral is planned at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Doug Hjelmstad will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Moser’s. Burial will be in Prague National Cemetery in Prague, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Fire Department and the Prague American Legion, Post 254.

