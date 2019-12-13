Marvin Lewis Gorden
September 6, 1921 – December 11, 2019
Marvin Lewis Gorden, age 98, died Thursday, Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by family at Nye Legacy. He was born Sept. 6, 1921, to Ora and Eva Gorden in Wayne County Iowa. He married Mary Louise McKee on May 16, 1942, in Tingley, Iowa.
Marvin entered the Armed Service on Dec. 4, 1942. He served in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and European Theatre. He was in the 103rd division 383rd battalion battery "B" as a technician fourth grad artillery mechanic. During his service, Marvin was awarded two bronze stars, good conduct medal, American theatre campaign ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre campaign ribbon and Overseas bars victory ribbon. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 10, 1945.
After being discharged from the service he farmed. He later worked in Gamble Warehouse until his retirement. After retirement he worked in ceramics for several years until Mary Lou retired. The two of them then traveled until Mary Lou's health started to fail.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Survived by sons, Lew (Judy) Gorden of Iowa and Larry (Mary) Gorden of Minnesota; daughter, Phyllis (Jon) Young of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The memorial service is Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.