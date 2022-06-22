December 7, 1930 – June 16, 2022

Marvin T. Repschlaeger, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022. Marvin (Charlie) was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Bancroft, Nebraska, to Herman and Lucinda Repschlaeger. He graduated from Bancroft High School with the class of 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Whiteside AKA-90, was honorably discharged and attended many a reunion with those lifetime colleagues. Marvin married Evelyn Molgaard on July 26, 1958, and they lived in Glenwood, Iowa; South Sioux City, Waverly, West Point, and Fremont, Nebraska. Charlie enjoyed pheasant hunting, sports, Nebraska football and being a pitmaster for the family barbecues. He always had a hunting dog to accompany him in the field and Evelyn used to joke that the dog(s) were his first hello when he arrived home on the evening.

Charlie was a highly respected, hard-working manager at Wesco electrical supply company till retirement. He enjoyed golf outings with his co-workers and business partners and maintained those relationships long term. Retirement provided opportunities for he and Evelyn to winter in Arkansas and travel to family and his heritage in Germany.

Charlie was a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran member and Zion Lutheran Church in Bancroft was influential in his upbringing as was the nearby childhood farm that provided many stories of growing up as the youngest of seven siblings.

Charlie’s joy of life (Joie de Vie) shone in everything he did. That included his lush, thick lawns he maintained year after year (fertilizer was rumored to include elephant manure when the circus was in town). His garage was his second living room and he’d be found happily humming along with the country songs his radio carried. Gardening was a passion he continued through his last summer, still producing enough tomatoes to share with the local food bank. One summer’s day his grandchildren harvested nearly his entire carrot planting, while he happily enjoyed the early reaping. He continually tried out new recipes and cooking projects, most of which became beloved family favorites, from holiday quaffs to homemade sausage and beef jerky to carmelized popcorn. His day started with his enthusiastic approach to a several-course meal of the day breakfast, which seemed to always include sausage from his favorite butcher and bit of bread with a little sweet jelly. Guests were made to feel special when he barbecued his butcher’s special bacon-wrapped filet mignon for their enjoyment.

Charlie’s home was so welcoming to his growing family, in-laws, and grandchildren. Holidays were warm and entertaining, sports and family togetherness, although what became his annual “deep fat fried turkey” at Thanksgiving kept Evie a bit on edge until the grease had cooled. He savored time with his brothers and sisters, and it was always festive when they gathered together. He provided sage counsel to his family, who were always seeking advice and sometimes rescue.

Marvin is survived by his son, Gary Repschlaeger of Fremont; daughter, Barb Mason of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Cyndy (Lauren) Hall (nee Gruning) of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Cheryl (Phil) Leach (nee Gruning) of Omaha; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Elmer Repschlaeger of Harrison, Ohio. A special acknowledgement goes to Gary Repschlaeger who provided such loving in home care for his parents.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jodie Pitzl; and sisters, Gertrude Jahnke, Delores Ronnenkamp, Lydia Ronnenkamp, Irma Bleimeister; brothers, Arnold ( Jack) Repschlaeger, Herb Repschlaeger, and Herman Jr. Repschlaeger.

Private family services for Charlie and Evelyn will be held at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. The family requests any memorial donations be given to a specific cause or charity of your choosing. Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.