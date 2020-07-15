Mary A. Lauer, age 97, passed away peacefully in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on June 27, 2020. She was born in Mankato, Kansas, in 1923, the daughter of Victor and Majorie Fredenhagen. Mary moved to Fremont in 1944 when she married Donald F. Pollock, whose family operated the O.P. Skaggs grocery store. They later divorced, but Mary stayed in Fremont until 1982 when she married Harvey Lauer and moved to North Platte, Nebraska. As a widow, Mary moved to Ann Arbor to be near her daughter, Jane Pollock, and son-in-law, Dave Akkanen