Mary Adeline Culp
February 13, 1926 – January 18, 2020
A life-long advocate of helpfulness and volunteerism, Mary Adeline Culp, died at home in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 12:15 a.m. She was 93. Her sons announced the death due to peripheral arterial disease and heart failure.
Starting her professional career as the Director of Volunteers at Mt. Zion Hospital, she was a former coordinator for Florence Crittenton Services and worked in a variety of capacities including President of The Volunteer Center of San Francisco. Mary was named Executive Director in 1975, and she collaborated with colleagues both locally and in countries around the world. She coordinated “The Human Race,” a walk to wipe out hunger.
Starting in 1988 she participated in a committee to found the charitable and humanitarian organization which became known as the San Francisco Interfaith Council. It continues to serve people in need using the skills of many people with diverse religious beliefs.
Mary Richards was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Feb. 13, 1926. Her father, Fred H. Richards Jr., was an attorney. Her mother, Grace (Shepard), known as “Dove,” was a kindergarten teacher and homemaker. Mary graduated from Fremont High School as valedictorian in the Class of 1943. She attended the women's college Ward-Belmont, in Tennessee, then transferred to Stanford University completing a bachelor degree in political science. Soon after, Mary met her husband, Frank Thomas Culp Jr., when they both worked at Macy's, he in furniture, she in hats. After spending a few years in Omaha, they settled in San Francisco and raised four sons. Mary worked on many parent committees and helped the Junior League publish a book, “Still Here,” before she started her working career.
In 1987 she became President of Hills Farm, Inc., a real estate development and agribusiness in Eastern Nebraska. In 1990 she embarked on a research project probing helping behaviors and published articles and a pamphlet. Mary was known since childhood and into her senior years for her smile. Her engaging spirit, twinkling eyes and sense of justice allowed her to make and retain good friends from her many experiences. She heartily enjoyed foreign travel, reading, opera, plays, ballet and symphonies.
Mary Culp was active at Old First Presbyterian Church and also at the San Francisco Presbytery working with pastors and lay leaders around the Bay Area. She also served as the President at Old First Concerts. She was a life-long member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, and she enjoyed the Century Club of California, serving as Membership Chair and then President in 2001-2002.
Mary is survived by her sons, Thomas (Charlie), Fred (Christine), James and John (Darlene), and two grandchildren, Robin (Bart) and Joe (Tana). Mary A. Culp will be cremated and ashes placed into Old First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a helping charity are suggested. Services will be held at Old First, Van Ness and Sacramento on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.