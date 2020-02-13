Mary Adeline Culp

February 13, 1926 – January 18, 2020

A life-long advocate of helpfulness and volunteerism, Mary Adeline Culp, died at home in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 12:15 a.m. She was 93. Her sons announced the death due to peripheral arterial disease and heart failure.

Starting her professional career as the Director of Volunteers at Mt. Zion Hospital, she was a former coordinator for Florence Crittenton Services and worked in a variety of capacities including President of The Volunteer Center of San Francisco. Mary was named Executive Director in 1975, and she collaborated with colleagues both locally and in countries around the world. She coordinated “The Human Race,” a walk to wipe out hunger.

Starting in 1988 she participated in a committee to found the charitable and humanitarian organization which became known as the San Francisco Interfaith Council. It continues to serve people in need using the skills of many people with diverse religious beliefs.