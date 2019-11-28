July 28, 1938 – November 25, 2019
Mary Ann A. Weinandt, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Mary Ann was born July 28, 1938, in Prague, Nebraska, to Anton and Mary (Curda) Sedlacek. She grew up in Plasi, Nebraska, and moved to Weston, Nebraska, where she was a graduate of Weston High School. Mary Ann married Larry Weinandt on June 7, 1958, at Weston. The couple moved to Poplar, Wisconsin, in 1959 and then moved to Fremont in 1963. Mary Ann was employed at Safeway and Fremont Area Medical Center, until retiring in 2003.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Catholic Women, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, American Legion Auxiliary and TPA. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She took great joy in caring for her grandchildren after her retirement.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Tony (Dawn) Weinandt, all of Fremont, and Tom (Thea) Weinandt of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Lori (Kevin) Connick of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Amy (Zach) Sorensen of Fremont; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Jim and Ronnie Weinandt.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Monday 1 hour prior to service at church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490