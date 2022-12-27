Mary Ann Brabec

August 8, 1931 - December 23, 2022

Mary Ann Brabec, 91, of Colon, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Saunders Care Center in Wahoo, Nebraska. She was born Aug. 8, 1931 in Colon, Nebraska.

Survived by children: Steven (Carol) Brabec of Colon, Nebraska; Sharon (George) Vrana of Linwood, Nebraska; and Diane (Greg) Bouc of Valparaiso, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Beloyed of Omaha, Nebraska; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Brabec; parents, Charles and Agnes Vachal; sister, Marcella Stava; great-grandchild, Grace Vrana.

Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, Nebraska.

Visitation, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, Nebraska.

Interment at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, Nebraska. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Masses.

