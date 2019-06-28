Mary Ann Cech

Mary Ann (Sayers) Cech
February 16, 1938 – June 26, 2019
Mary Ann (Sayers) Cech, 81 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away June 26, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont. Mary Ann was born Feb. 16, 1938, at rural Leigh, Nebraska, to Frank and Wilma (Purchase) Sayers.
Mary Ann married Clayton Cech on March 16, 1958. Mary's biggest love was her family. She and Clayton had four children who survive her, Tim (Karen) Cech of Rochelle, Illinois, Jeff of North Bend, Mike (Diane) Cech of Fremont and Janet (John) O'Shea of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is survived by grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Macklin, Eric Cech, Kevin (Kristin) Cech, Alli and Nick O'Shea; great-grandchildren, Luke, Jack and Will Macklin and Kendall Cech.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edwin and Leonard Sayers; and sister, Louella (Rehak) Litz.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. There will be a private family funeral.
Memorials are suggested to the North Bend Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490