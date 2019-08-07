March 8, 1932 – August 5, 2019
Mary Ann Dembowski, 87, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
She was born March 8, 1932, in West Point, Nebraska, to George and Luella (White) Andres. She married Bob Dembowski on Aug. 16, 1952.
Mary is survived by her son, Thomas Dembowski of Omaha; daughters, Teri (David) Starkjohann of Logan, Iowa, Jane (Pat) Vitale of Omaha, and Sherry (Jerry Lentz) Wieckowski of Montana; brother, Jack (Lois) Andres, and sister, Linda (Al) Abbey, both of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Robert; 2 sisters; brother; and daughter-in-law, Laura Dembowski.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial will be in Scribner Cemetery in Scribner.
Memorials will be directed to the family.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490