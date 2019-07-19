Mary Ann Fauss
October 27, 1932 – July 17, 2019
Mary Ann Fauss, age 86, of Fremont, formerly of Nickerson, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Mary Ann was born Oct. 27, 1932, on a farm east of Kennard to Soren and Clara (Follen) Wolsmann. She attended Brewster country school near Kennard. She graduated from Kennard High School in 1950 as valedictorian of her class.
Mary Ann married Roy T. Fauss on Sept. 23, 1951, in Blair. She was a farm wife while the couple farmed in Nickerson. After her children were older she worked as a secretary for the Dodge County Extension Office. After retiring she worked for Timme Auctioneer and the Oriental Trading Company.
Mary Ann was an active member of Fremont First United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women. She was also active in the Mother's Club, Newcomers Club, card and extension clubs.
Survivors: children, Steven (Roxie) Fauss of Nickerson, Tereasa (Boyd) Dose of Lincoln, Randy (Teresa) Fauss of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Kristin) Fauss, Brian (Jessica) Fauss, Evan Fauss, Nicholas Fauss, Emily Blum, Haley (Donald) Hansen, Michelle (Noah) Knisely and DesiRae (Kolby) Ratkovec; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Betty) Wolsmann of Blair; nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 2006 and sisters, Roma Gehrig and Lila Hansen.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bill Gepford will officiate. Lunch will be served with the burial to follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.