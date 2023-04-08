September 30, 1928 – April 6, 2023

Mary Ann Havlovic, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Swedeburg, Nebraska, to Frank and Georgia (Mach) Rezac.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Havlovic; and son, David Havlovic.

She is survived by many family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln. Visitation is Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. with a 10 a.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.

Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, or St. John Catholic Church, Lincoln, or Marion Sisters.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

