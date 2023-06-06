May 1, 1939 – June 4, 2023

Mary Ann Kampschneider, 84 years old, of Valley, Nebraska, died June 4, 2023.

Mary was born May 1, 1939, in West Point, Nebraska, to Steve and Marie (Kreikemeier) Luebbert. She grew up in West Point and graduated from Guardians Angels High School in 1957. She married Alvin Kampschneider on Aug. 12, 1958, in West Point at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed baking kolaches and rolls, camping and boating with her family and babysitting and being with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Sue (Dale) Hansen, Mike (Cheryl) Kampschneider, Bonita (Perry) Rutter, Diane (Clarence) Johnson, Nancy (Kevin) Novotny; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Schuetze and Arlene (John) Fischer; sisters-in-law, Mary Svitak, and Joan Luebbert; brother-in-law, Harold Ortmeier; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Alvin in 2014; parents Steve and Marie Luebbert, sisters, Sister Veronica (Rita) Luebbert, Sister Stephen Marie (Katheryn); brothers, Frank Luebbert and Art Luebbert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and grandson, Stephen Kampschneider-Novotny.

Memorial Mass will take place at St. John’s The Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Father Tim Lewis will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Rosary service will follow the visitation at Moser Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490