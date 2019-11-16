Mary Ann Watchorn
August 23, 1923 – November 6, 2019
Mary Ann Watchorn, age 96, of Sun City West, Arizona, formerly of Hooper, died Nov. 6, 2019.
Mary Ann was born Aug. 23, 1923, in Hooper to Benjamin and Charlotte (Monnich) Darling. She was raised in Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School. She received a teaching certificate from Midland College and taught in the Hooper Schools. She married Merle G. Watchorn on Nov. 11, 1944, in Hooper. Merle became a veterinarian and the couple lived in Dodge for a short time before moving back to Hooper in 1956. Mary Ann worked for Northern Natural Gas, which became Enron. She moved to Havre, Montana, Minneapolis, then to Houston for her work before retiring and moving to Sun City West in September of 1992.
Mary Ann was active in the Eastern Star in Hooper and served the state of Nebraska as Worthy Grand Matron. She had been a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. She was active in the Del Webb Community in Arizona where she lived, as a member of the computer club and Nebraska Club. She also volunteered at the hospital in her Del Webb community.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, David Lee Watchorn of Tillamook, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Merle G. Watchorn and a son, Dean Allen Watchorn.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
