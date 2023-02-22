She was raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Mary attended St. Patrick’s grade school and Duchesne Academy in Omaha. She attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, and Parsons College where she was a member of AOPi Sorority. She was a Princess of Aksarben in 1963. Mary was an avid horsewoman and dog lover. After college she worked in reinsurance for Central National Insurance Co. most of her professional life. Mary married Derek Lawrie on Sept. 15, 1979.