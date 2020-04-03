May 15, 1926 – March 31, 2020
Mary C. Huber, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Nebraska City. She was born May 15, 1926, on the family farm near Anthon, Iowa, to Robert (Ray) and Mary Rose (Curtin) Weathers.
After being raised on the farm and graduating from Anthon High School, she attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City and was employed by the Veterans Administration. She married Walter (Walt) Huber on June 21, 1948, in Anthon. The couple lived in Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, before settling in Fremont in 1953 where they raised seven children. Mary was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of Americas.
Mary enjoyed following the activities of her children and grandchildren, gardening, volunteering for many church/school events and Fremont Meals on Wheels, attending the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series and cheering on her beloved Creighton Bluejays.
She is survived by her sons, James (Alice) Huber, Gerald (Jeanne) Huber and Michael (Cathy) Huber, all of Omaha; daughters, Jean (James) Holman of West Des Moines, Iowa, Mary Ellen (Karl) Gomez of Nebraska City, and Sharon (John) Walsh of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son-in-law, David Higley of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Francis (Hazel) Weathers of Omaha; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kathleen Higley; infant daughter, Janice Marie Huber; and brother, Leo Weathers.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont at a later date.
