June 6, 1946 – December 7, 2018
Mary “Chris” C. Pearson, 72 years, of Fremont passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Nye Legacy of Fremont. She was born June 6, 1946, in Fremont to Oscar and Luella (Bergo) Hylbak.
Chris grew up in Fremont and was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church. She graduated Fremont High School in 1964, and completed Cosmetology School. She married Ron Pearson on March 29, 1969, in Live Oak, Florida. They returned to Fremont in 1971. Chris was a hairdresser for several shops in Fremont before becoming a partner of her own beauty shop, House of Hair.
Mary “Chris” enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, crocheting and needle point, and entertaining at dinners for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ron of Fremont; sister, Marge Floate of Lansing, Michigan; many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Martin Hylbak; sister, Marion Schnezel; and sister-in-law, Kathy Maas.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Vicar Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Thursday 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society or Salem Lutheran Church.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490