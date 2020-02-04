Mary E. Honken
August 27, 1945 – January 29, 2020
Mary E. Honken, age 74, of Fremont died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Omaha. She was born Aug. 27, 1945, at Winnebago, Minnesota, to Hank and Valeria (Goraczkowski) Stauffer.
Mary grew up in Winnebago. She married Roger Honken on July 17, 1965. Lived at Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska, and then moved to Fremont. Mary worked at Excel in Schuyler, Nebraska, Montgomery Ward, HyVee and 3M in Valley.
Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, VFW Post 854 Auxiliary and the Fremont Eagles Club.
Survived by son, Mark Honken; daughters, Amy (Brett) Wilbur and Angela Honken, all Fremont; brothers, Stanley Stauffer, Minnesota, Steve (Joyce) Stauffer, Texas, Leo (Annette) and Joe (Nancy) Stauffer, all Minnesota; sisters, Linda (Bob) Terhurne, Susan Collins and Irene (Doug) Hancock, and sister-in-law, Carol Stauffer, all Minnesota; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husband Roger, April 12, 2017; brother, John Stauffer; and sisters, Jean Marsh and Louise Stauffer.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.