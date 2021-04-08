Mary E. Johnson

June 26, 1928 – April 6, 2021

Mary E. Johnson, age 92, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Nye Pointe, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on June 26, 1928, to Harry C. and Helen E. (Koehler) Larson in rural Craig, Nebraska. Mary attended school at North Argo Country School, grades 1st-8th. She then attended Uehling High School and graduated in 1945. Following high school she worked as a bookkeeper at the Uehling Co-op for 5 years. On Aug. 5, 1949, she married Emery Johnson at Elim Swaburg Lutheran Church. Mary and Emery resided in Oakland, where Mary worked for the Oakland Co-op while raising her two children. In 1987, Mary retired from Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Oakland. In 1990, Mary and Emery moved to Fremont.

Mary was the oldest daughter of six children (three older brothers). This led to Mary taking charge when it came to family events, she always made sure everyone was taken care of and fed. Mary's family was very important to her. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and celebrating any and all special occasions. Mary and Emery enjoyed mowing lawns for residents in Oakland in their early retirement. Mary also enjoyed painting, hanging wallpaper and re-finishing furniture. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.