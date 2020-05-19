Mary Evelyn Nelson passed away on April 30, 2020, in San Diego of congestive heart failure after battling the effects of a stroke in November. Mary was born in Nebraska to Carl and Alice Nelson. She spent the first 8 years of her life on the 240-acre family farm near Craig, Nebraska, with her parents and older siblings Marge, Jean and Ken. The family moved from the farm to Fremont, Nebraska, where Mary attended high school, graduating at age 16. She then attended the University of Nebraska in Omaha, graduating in 1950 with a degree in Dietetics. Mary moved to San Diego to stay in 1953 and joined the staff of San Diego State College (which later became SDSU) as Associate Food Service Director in 1959. Mary retired from SDSU in 1990 and in 2002 received the prestigious Mortar Board award for outstanding staff.