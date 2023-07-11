March 17, 1952 – June 2, 2023

Mary Frances (Bowersox) Spoonhour, 71, was born March 17, 1952, in Monterey, California.

She passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on June 2, 2023, in Atlantic, Iowa.

Mary graduated from Fremont Senior High school in 1971. She married Jerrold L. Spoonhour; they were married on June 3, 1972, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. She graduated from Northeast Technical College, with a liberal arts degree.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting and gardening.

Mary was preceded in death by parents, Franklin L. and Marian F. (Dick) Bowersox; her brother, Franklin; her husband Jerrold; and grandson, Michael L. Spoonhour.

She is survived by her four children: Robert and (Jennifer) Spoonhour of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Erich and (Betty) Spoonhour of Avoca, Iowa, Sarah Spoonhour of Puckett, Mississippi, and Kelly and (Nemesio) Sekap of Atlantic, Iowa. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren: Xeina, Montgomery, Maverick, Tony, Katarina, Ericha, Logan, Joseph, Jacob, Michelle, Danielle, Angela, Alexzandrea, Gracemarie and Basilio; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. July 14 at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.