July 8, 1944 – May 15, 2019
Mary J. Aksamit of San Jose, California, passed away May 15, 2019. She was 74.
Mary was born July 8, 1944, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Neil and Marie Prell of Osceola, Nebraska. She graduated from Osceola High School. She was a graduate of Lincoln School of Commerce.
Mary was married to Richard Aksamit of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her three children, Scott, Jeff, and Lora, as well as her grandson, Jaxon.
Mary moved to San Jose, California, and lived there until her passing.
Mary is survived by her three children, son Scott and Sandy Aksamit of Fremont, Nebraska, son Jeff Aksamit of San Jose, California, and daughter Lora Phillips, also of San Jose, California; her beloved grandson, Jaxon Phillips, also of San Jose California; her brothers, Dennis Prell of Omaha, Nebraska, and Richard and Ruth Prell of Fremont; sisters, Karen Simms of Fremont, and Deanna and Zane Lemon of Denton, Texas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Marie Prell; brother-in-law, Bill Simms; and niece, Marnie Friel.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Shelby at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. No flowers please.