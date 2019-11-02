Mary Jean Forst
October 18, 1932 – October 28, 2019
Mary Jean Forst, 87, of Lincoln passed away Oct. 28, 2019. Born Oct. 18, 1932, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Hans Clarence and Edna Mae (Sanderson) Larsen. She worked as a bookkeeper for KFAB radio, Citizen State Bank and retired from Goodyear Credit Union at age 50.
Mary Jean and husband Earl wintered on North Padre Island for 20 years. Traveled all over U.S., Canada and overseas.
She loved to crochet, read and garden. She took pride in her house. Later years she played bridge at Corner Center. She remained connected to her high school classmates to her last days.
Family members include her son, Daniel (Bonnie) Forst, Lincoln; daughters, Barb (Rick) Standley, Seward, and Diane (Randy) Krause, Lincoln; grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) McCracken, Bryce Standley, Dillon and Braden Forst, Samantha and Jared Pospisil; several great-grandchildren; brother, Marion Larsen, Fremont; sister, Karen Connelly, Olathe, Kansas. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Earl.
The memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St., Lincoln.
Memorials to the family.
No visitation/cremation.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.