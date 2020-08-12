Died August 10, 2020
Mary Lou Echtenkamp, age 87, of Fremont passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Nye Square.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Friday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
