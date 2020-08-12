You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Lou Echtenkamp
Mary Lou Echtenkamp

Died August 10, 2020

Mary Lou Echtenkamp, age 87, of Fremont passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Nye Square.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Friday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1546 N Luther Road
Fremont, NE 68025
Aug 14
Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1546 N Luther Road
Fremont, NE 68025
