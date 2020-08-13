Mary Lou Echtenkamp

Mary Lou was a community leader with several service organizations. She was a Troop 362 Leader with the Girl Scouts for many years, while also serving as Camp Nurse at the Crossed Arrows Girl Scout Camp near Nickerson, Nebraska. She used her sewing skills to benefit the community in many ways. She sewed comfort bears for many children in need, and more recently made COVID masks for several organizations. She was a life-long quilter, and sewed quilts for many family members and friends, and was honored to provide a quilt for an auction to benefit Fort Robinson in Nebraska. She was a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary at Dodge County Memorial Hospital (now known as Methodist Fremont Health Center) for 10 years, providing care and comfort for hundreds of patients.

Mary Lou was married to Dale Echtenkamp on Aug. 29, 1954. She is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren: Carol (Mark) Hammont of Canton, Georgia, and their sons, Christopher, Matthew (Maegan), and Jonathan (Lizzy); Kay (John L.) Odle of Fremont and their children, John D. and Jennifer; and Brian (Diane) Echtenkamp of Arvada, Colorado, and their children, Bradley (Samantha J.) and Samantha L.; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, and her parents.