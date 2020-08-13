Mary Lou Echtenkamp
March 18, 1933 – August 10, 2020
Mary Lou Echtenkamp, 87, of Fremont died in her home at Nye Square this past Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was born on March 18, 1933, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ida (nee Inselman) and Ernest Hellbusch. The family moved to Fremont in 1938, and she graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. She studied the nursing profession at Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha starting in 1951 and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She practiced nursing initially as a surgical nurse at Dodge County Hospital for two years. She then worked as Office Nurse for Dr. Robert Reeder until 1960. She took time off from nursing to raise her three children, and then returned to nursing in 1976 as School Nurse at Fremont High School, filling that role until her retirement 1992.
Mary Lou was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. She was Baptized into Christ at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in Columbus on March 23, 1933, and Confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on March 30, 1947. She remained a member at Trinity Lutheran Fremont for the rest of her life. She was an active member of several service organizations at the church, holding office as Zone President and officer of LWML for several years. She served on the Ruth Circle of Trinity Lutheran Women, and volunteered at Lutheran Family Services/Dunklau Center, Trinity Early Childhood Center, and as an accomplished seamstress provided many worship banners for Trinity.
Mary Lou was a community leader with several service organizations. She was a Troop 362 Leader with the Girl Scouts for many years, while also serving as Camp Nurse at the Crossed Arrows Girl Scout Camp near Nickerson, Nebraska. She used her sewing skills to benefit the community in many ways. She sewed comfort bears for many children in need, and more recently made COVID masks for several organizations. She was a life-long quilter, and sewed quilts for many family members and friends, and was honored to provide a quilt for an auction to benefit Fort Robinson in Nebraska. She was a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary at Dodge County Memorial Hospital (now known as Methodist Fremont Health Center) for 10 years, providing care and comfort for hundreds of patients.
Mary Lou was married to Dale Echtenkamp on Aug. 29, 1954. She is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren: Carol (Mark) Hammont of Canton, Georgia, and their sons, Christopher, Matthew (Maegan), and Jonathan (Lizzy); Kay (John L.) Odle of Fremont and their children, John D. and Jennifer; and Brian (Diane) Echtenkamp of Arvada, Colorado, and their children, Bradley (Samantha J.) and Samantha L.; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, and her parents.
The memorial service will be on Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be prior to the service at Trinity, from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Fremont Memorial Cemetery. Donations in honor of Mary Lou can be given to LWML, Lutheran Hour Ministries, and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
1546 N Luther Road
Fremont, NE 68025
11:00AM
1546 N Luther Road
Fremont, NE 68025
