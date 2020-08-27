 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary M. Loudon
View Comments

Mary M. Loudon

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary M. Loudon

Mary M. Loudon

March 15, 1923 – August 25, 2020

Mary M. Loudon passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.

Mary was born in Blair, Nebraska, on March 15, 1923, the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Greeno) Mundorf. She graduated from Blair High School.

She is survived by daughters: Joleen (Larry) Nielsen of Fremont and Sylvia (Don) Purkey of Las Vegas; sons: Jim (Judy) Loudon of Milwaukee, Gene (Bonnie) Loudon of Fremont; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two granddaughters; sisters, Velma Bohs and Iris Johnson; brother, Russell Mundorf; and niece, Shirley Moore.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Loudon, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News