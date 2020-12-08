Mary Olsen

January 9, 1938 – December 5, 2020

Our beloved Mary Olsen, age 82, passed into Heaven on Dec. 5, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont Sr. High School in 1957, then graduated from Immanuel College of Nursing in Omaha. She was a longtime Charge Nurse at Dodge County Community Hospital in Fremont.

After nursing school, she married Robert G. Olsen. They had one child, Barbara Olsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Edna Siemsen, and daughter, Barbara.

She is survived by her husband Bob and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.