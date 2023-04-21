1928—2023

Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, age 94, will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk, Nebraska. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mary P. Bomar went to be with our Lord on Feb. 1, 2023.

Mary was born in April 1928 to Peter and Voula Davis in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The family eventually moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, where she worked in her father’s restaurant while attending Norfolk High School. Mary went to school with Johnny Carson and the two of them took tap dancing lessons together from the same instructor. After graduation, Mary attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, and received her teaching certificate.

In 1950 Mary married Harry Bomar and they had four children. Mary taught special needs children and she also taught Sunday School.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; their son, Loren; son-in-law, Patrick O’Riley; and brother-in-law, John Manesis.

Surviving members include her sister, Bess (Davis) Manesis; daughter, Kathryn Bomar O’Riley of Maryville, Missouri; and sons, Gary, of Goodyear, Arizona, and Steven and his wife Deborah of Fremont, Nebraska. Mary has eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.