June 26, 1925 – December 14, 2022

Mary Swanson of Fremont, Nebraska, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at age 97.

Mary was born on June 26, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to Raymond and Margaret Rice. She grew up in Columbus, Ohio, with her parents and her two sisters, Virginia and Donna Jean.

Mary married Vincent Swanson on Sept. 30, 1943, at Grace Lutheran Church in Swedeburg, Nebraska.

Mary was a proud Nebraskan, living her entire adult life in the state. She and Vincent owned the Fremont Monument Company from 1966 until 1982.

Mary was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and a long-serving member of the Altar Guild. Mary’s many volunteer activities included the Louis E. May Museum, Keene Memorial Library and Meals on Wheels. She was a dedicated poll worker for decades. In her spare time, Mary loved working on her family’s genealogy, playing the recorder and was an amazing bridge player. She also loved spending time camping and trout fishing in Wyoming’s Snowy Mountain Range.

Mary and Vincent had four sons, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Donna Jean Voelkel, and her partner Ruth Murray; her children, John and Judy Swanson, Christopher and Jan Swanson, Mark and Donna Swanson, James Swanson; her grandchildren, Matthew, Gina, Courtney, Kathleen, Zachary, William, Geoffrey and Sarah; her great-grandchildren, Alden, Kato, August, Jasper, Whalen, Robert, Abigail and Rylie; her many nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Virginia; and her husband, Vincent.

There will be a private family burial in Fremont and a family gathering in the Snowy Mountains to remember Mary.