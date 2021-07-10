August 31, 1934 – July 8, 2021

Marylin (Zorn) Thomas, age 86, passed away peacefully at Dunklau Gardens Hospice on July 8, 2021. She was born on Aug. 31, 1934, to Floyd and Agnes (Coupe) Zorn in Falls City, Nebraska, and attended school in Falls City. She worked at Hinky Dinky grocery store and Boys Town prior to her marriage to Daniel D. Thomas on Jan. 15, 1955. She and Dan moved to Fremont in 1957 and belonged to Fremont Alliance Church, where both were involved in the International Students, Awanas, and Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) ministries. They came to know, love, and “adopt” many of the international students from various countries. In MOPS, they worked primarily with 2-year-olds. Both Marylin and Dan loved little ones, and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of their lives.

Marylin befriended all she met and had many friendships and contacts that started as incidental greetings over the pharmacy counter, at the grocery store, in the neighborhood and, until Dan passed, in the campgrounds where they so loved to camp in Wyoming and Colorado. She had a gift of listening and an uncanny memory for details of those she talked with, remembering names and ages of children, prayer needs, and other conversation topics so that she could be a compassionate and informed conversationalist on the next visit.