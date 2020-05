Marylu Wesemann, age 91, died May 1, 2020, at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, this service will be live streamed on Campbell Aman Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Graveside services at Elk City Cemetery will follow the funeral service.