Matthew L. Hammond Jr.
February 22, 1996 – September 6, 2019
Matthew L. Hammond Jr., age 23, of Fremont passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Matthew was born Feb. 22, 1996, to Matthew and Lillie (Rains) Hammond in Fremont. Matthew attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 2014. Following high school, he entered the work force. Matthew was engaged to be married later this month to the love of his life, Courtney. He adored Courtney and their two dogs. Matthew enjoyed playing games online with his online friends and loved anytime spent in the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Lillie; fiancée, Courtney Gendreau; siblings, Amber, Vincent and Craig; grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Matthew L. Hammond Jr. Memorial Fund.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Monday, Sept. 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Matthew’s family requests casual wear, as Matthew didn’t like getting dressed up.
