Died July 18, 2018
Funeral services for Maurice Bartosh age 84 of Dodge, NE will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Howells, NE with Pastor Mike Moreno officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery, rural Dodge, NE. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Howells, NE. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Maurice passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 near Dodge, NE in a farm accident.
Survivors include his wife Macie Bartosh of Dodge, NE; son Dave (Kathleen) Bartosh of Dodge, NE and their family Shannon Bartosh and Jamey Jaeger and daughter Monroe, Tyler and Natalie Bartosh and son Gavin, Jennifer and Chris Matthies and children Kaylee and Jonathon, Scott Ueding and children Lauren and Myla, daughter Deb Wagner of Plattsmouth, NE and daughter Hannah Wagner; and brother James Bartosh of Fremont, NE.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents and a set of twins in infancy.