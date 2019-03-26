June 25, 1929 – March 22, 2019
Max R. Borgmeyer, age 89, of Fremont died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Max was born in Omaha on June 25, 1929. He was raised in Beemer by his parents the Rev. Edward L. and Gertrude (Kuhl) Borgmeyer. Max moved to Winfield, Kansas, to attend high school and graduated from St. John’s Academy. He then attended college in Winfield for a year. Max moved to Wisner and married Sylvia Werner on Aug. 15, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The couple moved to Fremont in 1953 and Max began working for Hormel Foods, retiring in 1982.
Max was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was very involved with the church and Trinity Lutheran School, holding offices in both. He was also a member of the board of directors for the Hormel Credit Union which then became Fremont First Central Federal Credit Union.
Survivors: wife, Sylvia of Fremont; children, Jane (Jon) Meyer, Pamela (Jeff) King and Rob (Diane) Borgmeyer, all of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Max was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Milton (Borgie) Borgmeyer.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer and Rev. Mike Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Lutheran Hour and Lutheran Family Services.
Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.