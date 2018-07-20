Maxine E. Baker

August 9, 1934-July 18, 2018
Maxine E. (Woerner) Baker, 83 years of Fremont, NE died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Fremont Health Medical Center in Fremont. Maxine was born August 9, 1934 in West Point, NE to William “Bill” and Ione (Havens) Woerner.
She came to Fremont at a young age. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1952
Maxine married David Baker in Yankton, SD on August 27, 1954 and they later divorced. She worked for Northwestern Bell, Safeway Stores, Masters Café in Fremont and Fremont Answering Service before working at First Baptist Day Care in Fremont.
She is survived by sons, David (Colleen) Baker, Rick Baker, Doug Baker, and Tom Baker all of Fremont; daughter, Pam (David) Hindman of Fremont; brother, William (Linda) Woerner of Albany, GA; sister, Veronica (Robert) Peterson of Ames, NE; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; and longtime friend, Mary Weldon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Baker; one sister, and four brothers; one granddaughter and one grandson.
Funeral Service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE. Visitation Friday from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour prior to the service at funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com