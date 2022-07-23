 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maxine G. (Von Essen) Pfeiffer

Maxine G. (Von Essen) Pfeiffer

January 29, 1924 – July 19, 2022

Maxine G. (Von Essen) Pfeiffer, age 98, of Elkhorn, formerly of Morse Bluff, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Maxine was born Jan. 29, 1924, on the family farm near Uehling, Nebraska, to Walter and Bertha (Schroeder) Von Essen. She attended Von Essen School and graduated from Oakland High School. She then attended Midland Lutheran College. On Oct. 23, 1944, she married Duane Pfeiffer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Hooper. They farmed her grandfather’s farm near Oakland and later farmed her parents’ farm, also near Oakland. In 1972, they moved to a farm west of Morse Bluff. Together, they were part of a card club for many years in the Scribner area. She always enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, doing puzzles, and playing games. She loved to travel to visit family and see the country.

Survivors: daughter, Nancy (Larry) Pearson of Elkhorn; sons, Eugene (Cathy) Pfeiffer of Palm City, Florida, and Steven (Linda) Pfeiffer of Fremont; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Vernon; grandson, Jeffrey Pfeiffer; siblings, Warren Von Essen, Lois A. Von Seggern, Marjorie Novak, and Lloyd Von Essen.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Hooper. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the church.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

