Maxine G. (Von Essen) Pfeiffer

Maxine was born Jan. 29, 1924, on the family farm near Uehling, Nebraska, to Walter and Bertha (Schroeder) Von Essen. She attended Von Essen School and graduated from Oakland High School. She then attended Midland Lutheran College. On Oct. 23, 1944, she married Duane Pfeiffer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Hooper. They farmed her grandfather’s farm near Oakland and later farmed her parents’ farm, also near Oakland. In 1972, they moved to a farm west of Morse Bluff. Together, they were part of a card club for many years in the Scribner area. She always enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, doing puzzles, and playing games. She loved to travel to visit family and see the country.