Oct. 10, 1919 – Aug. 1, 2018
Maxine H. Thomsen, 98 years, of Lincoln, formerly of Cedar Bluffs, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at South Lake Village in Lincoln. Maxine was born Oct. 10, 1919, in Fremont to William F. and Grace E. (Ranslem) Hund.
She moved to Cedar Bluffs at the age of 3 years. She was a 1937 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. Maxine married E. Howard Thomsen on Feb. 1, 1948, at Cedar Bluffs. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2000. After their marriage, they moved to a farm southwest of Cedar Bluffs, living there until moving to Lincoln in 2002. She moved to Wahoo in 2011 and then to Lincoln in 2017. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs and the Guild and Mariners Club, and the Cedar Bluffs American Legion Post 158 Auxiliary. She taught Sunday school and was secretary for the Sunday school. She worked at Lincoln Telephone Company and Picket’s Hardware and Printing Company, all at Cedar Bluffs. She was secretary for Mr. Earl Lee, Attorney at Sidner, Lee and Gunderson in Fremont.
Survivors include daughters, Stephanie (Jim) Asklof of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sheila (Leo) Schumacher of Lincoln; son, Scott (Kathy) Thomsen of Wahoo; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Byron Hund in 1986.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Thomas Dummermuth will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery at Cedar Bluffs. A reception will be at the Cedar Bluffs American Legion Club following the burial.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post 158 and the American Legion Auxiliary, all of Cedar Bluffs.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445