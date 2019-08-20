January 10, 1926 – August 16, 2019
Maxine I. Shores, age 93 of Blair, Nebraska, formerly of Fremont, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1926, at Valley, Nebraska, to Frank and Minnie (Seefus) Byrne.
Survived by sons, James (Jean) Shores, Blair, and Matthew (Kathy Jensen) Shores, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, James M. Shores; and brothers, Clair and Tom Byrne.
The graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont VFW Auxiliary.
