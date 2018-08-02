Maxine Thomsen 11 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 17¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Oct. 10, 1919 – Aug. 1, 2018 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Maxine Thomsen Celebrate the life of: Maxine Thomsen Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotionspotlight Compete for $1 million in our March Fever Basketball Contest! And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4! promotion Inserts Click here to see the current inserts in our paper. More Latest Local Offers Erickson & Brooks, CPAs Even if you use a computer software program, there's no substitute for the assistance of an experienced tax professional. Trust Erickson & Brooks, since 1946! (402)721-3454 Huey's Smokehouse BBQ New Smokin' Salads at Huey's Smokehouse BBQ! Mention the Fremont Tribune for $2 OFF yours today! Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?