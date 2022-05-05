Megan Elaine Beaumont Amrein

September 15, 1983 to May 3, 2022
Megan was born to Darrell and Tamara (Bergmanis) Beaumont on Sept. 15, 1983. She was a 2001 graduate of Fremont High School. Megan and Matt Wackel had a daughter, Haley Wackel, born July 27, 2003. Megan married Randy Amrein on May 2, 2008, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. To this union, Dakota Amrein was born on Dec. 28, 2008. Megan graduated from Methodist College of Nursing as a BNS RN in 2013. She loved being a nurse and caring for both trauma and elderly patients. Megan and Randy divorced in 2018. Megan enjoyed scrapbooking with her mother and traveling. Megan also was blessed with some great friendships, especially Courtney Sund and DeAnn Reese, that enabled her to enjoy many fun escapades. Special gratitude to the doctors at Methodist in Omaha, Dr. Dinsmoor, Dr. Hutchins, and nurse Mikayla for the fantastic care given to Megan during her illness.
Survivors include: mother, Tamara Croft, and stepfather, TJ Croft of Fremont; father, Darrell Beumont, and stepmother, Julie Beaumont of Hooper; daughter, Haley Wackel of Fremont; son, Dakota Amrein of Fremont; grandmother, Betty Beaumont of Fremont; grandfather, Karl Bergmanis of Fremont; siblings, Scott (Sonja) Rice of Ashland, Anthony Croft and significant other, Celeste Lamphear, of Omaha, Darian Beaumont and fiancée AJ of Elkhorn, Derek (Emerson) Beaumont of Hooper; niece, Carlie Beaumont of Hooper; special friend, Chris Knoell of Fremont; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by: stepbrother, Ryan Croft; grandmother, Karen Bergmanis; grandfathers, Ed Beaumont, and John Hodyc; uncle and godfather, Jim Bergmanis; cousin, Tyler Childs.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel with a Rosary to follow the visitation Friday at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials can be made to the family with intentions to provide a nursing commemorative.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.