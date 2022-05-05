Megan Elaine Beaumont Amrein

Megan was born to Darrell and Tamara (Bergmanis) Beaumont on Sept. 15, 1983. She was a 2001 graduate of Fremont High School. Megan and Matt Wackel had a daughter, Haley Wackel, born July 27, 2003. Megan married Randy Amrein on May 2, 2008, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. To this union, Dakota Amrein was born on Dec. 28, 2008. Megan graduated from Methodist College of Nursing as a BNS RN in 2013. She loved being a nurse and caring for both trauma and elderly patients. Megan and Randy divorced in 2018. Megan enjoyed scrapbooking with her mother and traveling. Megan also was blessed with some great friendships, especially Courtney Sund and DeAnn Reese, that enabled her to enjoy many fun escapades. Special gratitude to the doctors at Methodist in Omaha, Dr. Dinsmoor, Dr. Hutchins, and nurse Mikayla for the fantastic care given to Megan during her illness.