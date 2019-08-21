Melanie K. StutzmanOctober 28, 1962—August 17, 2019
Melanie K. Stutzman, age 56, passed away at Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m.
She resided in Fremont with her life-partner, Kurt Speicher.
Melanie Barber was born on Oct. 28, 1962, in Huntington, West Virginia.
Mel is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Barber; mother, Bobbie Barber; and two sisters.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church of Fremont, 505 N. C St., at the Family Center behind the church. Visitation is at 1 p.m. Luncheon to follow.
Mel will be missed and loved.
