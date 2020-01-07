December 31, 1929 – January 2, 2020
Melva J. Morrissey, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
Melva was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Crofton, Nebraska, to Chester and Gertrude (Noecker) Boardman. She was employed at the former Campbell’s Soup for over 21 years. Melva married Harland Morrissey on June 13, 1948. She was well traveled as a military wife living in Germany and the USA. Harland preceded Melva in death on Dec. 12, 1985.
Melva was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, and was active at the Fremont Friendship Center. She relished her time dancing and watching game shows on TV.
Melva is survived by her sons, Harland (Sheryl) Morrissey Jr. of Jackson, Tennessee, and Sean Morrissey of Fremont; daughters, Mikki (Jeff) Allen of Omaha, Frances (Dennis) Schulenberg of Fremont, Jackie (Keith) Roumph of Fremont, Jean (Jim) Bennett of Lafayette, Louisianna, and Colleen Morrissey of Mead, Nebraska; brother, Dean (Audrey) Boardman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sisters, Darlene (Bob) Henderson of Belton, Missouri, Bonnie Neuhalfen of Crofton, Nebraska, and Janice (Jim) Steffen of Fordyce, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren
Melva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; daughter, Kathy Morrissey; sisters, Alice Dirks and Elaine Higgins; and brother, Loy Boardman.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel and continues one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials will be directed to Endless Journey Hospice in Omaha and Fremont Friendship Center.
