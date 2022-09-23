Melvin Giesselmann

This strong, stubborn, German died with his family at his side, at home on the family farm of 64 years. He was a true hard-working farmer and started out milking his first cow at the age of 5. He also raised Kleen Leen hogs with his wife and sons; then Simmental an Angus cattle. He attended Neff School near the farm, where he grew up, then St. Paul East Parochial School. He competed in and watched tractor pulls, enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren ride the Kawasaki mule. He had a passion for chopping weeds, bailing hay, coyote hunting and going to cattle sales. He was a self-taught super-welder and enjoyed his John Deere tractors. He belonged to the Washington County Cattlemen, R-calf, Pork Producers and American Ag. He was also a Golden Harvest seed dealer for over 50 years.