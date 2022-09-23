Melvin Giesselmann

April 15, 1937—September 18, 2022
Melvin Gieselmann, age 85, of Arlington, passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Private burial will be held at a later date.
This strong, stubborn, German died with his family at his side, at home on the family farm of 64 years. He was a true hard-working farmer and started out milking his first cow at the age of 5. He also raised Kleen Leen hogs with his wife and sons; then Simmental an Angus cattle. He attended Neff School near the farm, where he grew up, then St. Paul East Parochial School. He competed in and watched tractor pulls, enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren ride the Kawasaki mule. He had a passion for chopping weeds, bailing hay, coyote hunting and going to cattle sales. He was a self-taught super-welder and enjoyed his John Deere tractors. He belonged to the Washington County Cattlemen, R-calf, Pork Producers and American Ag. He was also a Golden Harvest seed dealer for over 50 years.
Melvin married Lois Rogers on Sept. 7, 1958, and became a dad to two sons: Marty and Gary.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lora (Hokamp) Gieselmann. He is survived by his wife Lois; sons: Marty Gieselmann and Gary (Tammy) Gieselmann; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mindy (Jeremy) Den Hartog and children Alexis and Bentley Cherne; Amber (Cole) Blanc and children Langley and Barrett Blanc; Devan (Tate) Shafto and children Declan and Baby Boy Shafto coming soon.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street Blair, NE 68008
402-426-2191