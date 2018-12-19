March 14, 1926 – December 17, 2018
Melvin H. Schwanke, age 92, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at home.
Mel was born March 14, 1926, near Leigh, Nebraska, to Herman and Anna (Menke) Schwanke. He grew up on a farm south of Leigh. The family lived in Columbus, Scribner and finally moved to Fremont when Mel was 9 years old. He attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Fremont High School in 1943. After high school Mel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1944 until 1946. On June 12, 1945, Mel was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. He returned to Fremont after his military service and on May 12, 1948, he married JoEllen “Joey” Green. Mel joined Greens Greenhouse Inc., owned by the Green family since 1896.
Mel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 83 years. He was very active in the floral industry, both at the national and local level, holding many positions including National President of the Society of American Florists for two years and was an executive of the Nebraska Florist Society for 45 years. Mel is also in the Society of American Florist Hall of Fame. Locally, Mel was past President and member of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education, he was building chairman of the current Trinity Church. He was a member and past president of the Fremont Kiwanis Club, member of the VFW Post 854, American Legion Post 20, Marine Corps League Fremont Detachment 1275, SAF and AIFD.
Survivors: wife, Joey of Fremont; children, Jo (Andre) Heinz Staffelbach of Dallas, Cindy (Mac) Gilfry McKown of Fremont, J (Kelly) Schwanke of Grand Rapids; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jamie) Gilfry of Omaha and their children, Joey, Jackson, Lillian and Lidia, Jon (Dawn) Gilfry of Fremont and their children Emerson and Adler, Madison of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Blayre of Omaha; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schwanke of Fremont; faithful care giver, Tricia Wyman of Fremont; many nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and daughter-in-law Lori Schwanke.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Revs. Dan Heuer and Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps and Fremont Honor Guard (VFW Post 854 & American Legion Post 20) will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
