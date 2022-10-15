Melvin H. Weitzenkamp

July 24, 1942 – October 13, 2022

Melvin H. Weitzenkamp, age 80, of Fremont died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Mel was born at home in rural Hooper on July 24, 1942, to Walter and Gertrude (Meyer) Weitzenkamp. He was baptized at home on Aug. 26, 1942, and confirmed on June 9, 1957. He attended District #60 grade school and graduated from Uehling High in 1960. Mel served on active duty in the United States Army beginning in July of 1960 and was released to serve out his remaining commitment, serving until June of 1968 in the United States Army Reserve. Mel loved farming and feeding cattle and he passed that on to his two sons who farm and feed cattle in the family operation.

Mel has been a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Hooper, serving on the church council from 2000 to 2006. He was also a member of the Uehling Lions Club, Dodge County Feeders Association and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #200 in Fremont.

Mel loved tractor pulling which was his hobby for many years, pulling with a 1066 International Tractor. He also loved traveling, his 2007 Corvette and he loved to watch the Wheel of Fortune and western shows on TV.

Survivors: wife, Larraine of Fremont; sons, Chad (Tammy) Weitzenkamp of Uehling, Tab (Stef) Weitzenkamp of Oakland; grandchildren, Tristan (Tiffany) of Lincoln, Austin (Kaylie) of Scribner, Emily of Cozad, Tyler (Morgan) of Oakland, Ellie and Trevor, both of Oakland; great-grandson, Maverick of Scribner; brothers, Harlan (Nancy) Weitzenkamp of Fremont, Jim (Teri) Weitzenkamp of Hooper; sisters, Nadine (Jim) Lindgren of Fremont, Eunice (Mike) Niebaum of Papillion; sisters-in-law, Lois Kudlac of Fremont, Carol (Tony) Giesselman of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Mericle.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Hooper. Rev. Judith Johnson will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery with a time of food and fellowship to follow the burial at the Uehling Auditorium. Memorials are suggested to the church, Uehling Fire and Uehling Rescue. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

