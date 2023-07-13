May 28, 1938 – July 9, 2023

Public visitation for Melvin Roth, age 85, of Fremont, Nebraska, will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Melvin died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Nebraska.

Melvin Kenneth Roth, son of Jake Roth and Magdalena (Gall) Roth, was born May 28, 1938, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He graduated from Butte High School in 1956. Melvin served in the National Guard after graduation.

Melvin worked on the railroad, at Hormel Meats, operated Roth Marine and Props, and worked for Williams Well Drilling. His interests were hunting, camping, working on cars, boating, and dining out. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Melvin married Margaret Bendig and to this union five children were born. In 1973, Melvin married Mercedes (Moser) Hartman.

Melvin is survived by his children, Monica Roth of Norfolk, Marlyn (Liz) Roth of Blair, Michelle (Mark) Swiatek of Albion, Marci Roth (Randy Repenning) of Wausa, and Marlo Roth of Walton; two stepdaughters; grandchildren, Tonya (Brian) Roberts, Layne Roth, Heidi Roth, Elliot Roth, Clayten Roth, Korey Swiatek, Chelsie Swiatek, Kyle Roth, Kalen Roth; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Evelyn) Roth of Colorado; and sister, Joyce Mintken of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mercedes Roth; brothers, Roger (Benneta) Roth and Marvin Roth; and brother-in-law, Gary Mintken.