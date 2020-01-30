March 24, 1925 – January 27, 2020
Melvin Russell Faas, 94, Lincoln, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Born March 24, 1925, in Millersburg, Iowa, to Carl G. and Edna M. (Floerschinger) Faas. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran.
Melvin retired in 1990 after 41 years as marketing representative for United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, VFW, American Legion Post #3 and Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club.
Family members include his wife Marie; daughter, Anita (Craig) Loeck, Lincoln; grandchildren, Katherine Loeck Carestio (Jamie), New York State, Laura Loeck, California, and Sam Loeck, Canada; great-granddaughter, Maizey Carestio; sister, Ethel (Darl) Lee, Carlise, Iowa. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg; sisters, Eileen Callison and Verna Kramer; brother, Daryl Faas; and son-in-law, Craig Loeck.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or Lincoln Center Kiwanis.
Visitation one hour prior to service time at the church.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com.