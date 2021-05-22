Mercedes “Dee” R. Roth
July 11, 1939 – May 20, 2021
Mercedes “Dee” R. Roth, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center. She was born on July 11, 1939, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Edward and Hilda (Studt) Moser.
Mercedes grew up in North Bend and graduated North Bend High School. She married Richard Hartmann on May 10, 1958, in North Bend. They lived in Omaha, Nebraska, until the family's accident in 1970 and Dee returned to Fremont. She married Melvin “Mel” Roth on Sept. 28, 1973, in Fremont and they have resided in Fremont ever since.
Mercedes was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Her family was her joy, she loved taking care of all of them.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Dick) Brandenburgh of Fremont, Sherri (Joe) Recker of Lincoln, Nebraska; husband, Melvin Roth of Fremont; 5 stepchildren; brothers, Robert (Caryn) Moser of North Bend, James (Lynda) Moser of Fremont, Richard (Donna) Moser of Sacramento, California, Eldon (Cheryl) Moser of Yutan, Nebraska; sisters, Aridth (Richard) Cantral of Kearney, Nebraska, Marjorie Reynolds of Fremont; grandchildren, Christina, Melissa, Jennifer, Zach, and Luke; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Hartmann; son, Steve Hartmann; brother, Ed Moser; sisters, May Rita Jirkovsky, Kathy Powers, infant sister, Elizabeth Moser.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont is 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 24, a Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund yet to be determined.
Many thanks to the Hooper Care Center for all their love and support.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.