Mercedes “Dee” R. Roth

July 11, 1939 – May 20, 2021

Mercedes “Dee” R. Roth, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center. She was born on July 11, 1939, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Edward and Hilda (Studt) Moser.

Mercedes grew up in North Bend and graduated North Bend High School. She married Richard Hartmann on May 10, 1958, in North Bend. They lived in Omaha, Nebraska, until the family's accident in 1970 and Dee returned to Fremont. She married Melvin “Mel” Roth on Sept. 28, 1973, in Fremont and they have resided in Fremont ever since.

Mercedes was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Her family was her joy, she loved taking care of all of them.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Dick) Brandenburgh of Fremont, Sherri (Joe) Recker of Lincoln, Nebraska; husband, Melvin Roth of Fremont; 5 stepchildren; brothers, Robert (Caryn) Moser of North Bend, James (Lynda) Moser of Fremont, Richard (Donna) Moser of Sacramento, California, Eldon (Cheryl) Moser of Yutan, Nebraska; sisters, Aridth (Richard) Cantral of Kearney, Nebraska, Marjorie Reynolds of Fremont; grandchildren, Christina, Melissa, Jennifer, Zach, and Luke; and 6 great-grandchildren.