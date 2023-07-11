August 8, 1935 – July 9, 2023

Meredith A. Hansen, age 87, of Fremont, formerly of Ames, went home to heaven on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a month-long battle with an infection.

Meredith A. Nelsen was born Aug. 8, 1935, to Georgiana Michener, her birth mother, at the Salvation Army Hospital in Omaha. Meredith was adopted on Nov. 24, 1935, by Herluf and Mildred Nelsen of Fremont, her Mother and Father.

She was raised and lived in Fremont all her life. Her formative years were influenced by her Presbyterian upbringing, the orthodox teachings of the Christian faith, and by her education in the Fremont Public Schools. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1953, was a member of the Fremont High Marching Band, and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Robert Hansen. She and Robert married on Dec. 19, 1954, and were married nearly 62 years until Robert’s death in 2016. Together they raised a daughter, Kimberly Neisius, and a son, Chad Hansen, both of whom survive her. She was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A few of Meredith’s passions along her course of life were her family, many friends, fireworks, playing/coaching softball, swimming, fireworks, fishing, bowling, fireworks, Pepsi, travel and gardening. ‘Mers’ Hansen impacted many people of all ages in and around Fremont. She was funny, fiery, optimistic and sometimes mouthy, yet she mellowed noticeably with age. She will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. From Corinthians 5:8 “Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.”

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Vicar Greg Rathke will officiate. Private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Edgewood Memory Care in Fremont.

