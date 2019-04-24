May 21, 1935 – April 22, 2019
Merlin J. Newill, age 83, of Fremont passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Merlin was born May 21, 1935, to George and Marie (Swanson) Newill in Lyons, Nebraska. Merlin attended Lyons schools. Following high school Merlin joined the U.S. Army, serving much of his time in Japan. He served for three years before becoming reserve for an additional five years. Following his active duty service he met and married Joyce Lincoln on Aug. 10, 1957, in Fremont. To this union were born four children, Kandy, John, Dennis and Bruce. They lived most of their lives in California and Fremont, Nebraska. Merlin worked as a mechanic for Lyman-Richey for many years before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce; children, Dennis and Bruce; siblings, Keith, Eddie, Fern, Georgia and Diane.
He is survived by his children, Kandy Lincoln, John Newill; siblings, Larry (Diane) Newill, Randy (Kathy) Newill, Jimmy (Cheryl) Newill, Davie (Christy) Newill, Roland (Betty) Newill, Naoma Marconette, Sharon Henery, Betty Rassmussen, Janice (Leonard) Sampson; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Merlin's request was no services.